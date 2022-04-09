2nd phase of Vegetable seedling distribution begins at Lalmandi

Srinagar: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today inaugurated the second phase of vegetable seedling distribution drive at Kitchen Garden Premises Lalmandi, here.
Speaking on the occasion, the Director appreciated the efforts of the concerned officers/officials of Kitchen Garden and Hi-Tech Poly House installations and said that the department, to a great extent, has been successful in making vegetable seedlings available to the farming community round the year and this endeavour will continue till the set targets are achieved.
He on the occasion highlighted the importance of vegetable cultivation for the region and asked the educated youth to come forward and adopt this as a career option.
Iqbal said that amid climate change and the global economic scenario strengthening of vegetable cultivation in the region could play a major role in achieving the economic security for the farming community.
Meanwhile, a large number of farmers, kitchen garden lovers and back yard farmers across the valley were present on the occasion.
Earlier, Seed Production Officer, GhulamMohiuddin Kumar gave a detailed overview of different interventions, and vegetable crops that have been grown in the kitchen garden for distribution.