3-day workshop on bioinformatics concludes at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, Dec 31: A three-day workshop on ‘Advanced Microbial Diagnosis and Bioinformatics’ concluded at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Shuhama campus today.

The training was organised by the SKUAST-K’s Division of Veterinary Microbiology & Immunology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP), to enhance the expertise and knowledge of students, researchers, scientists, and educators in navigating the evolving microbial landscape using cutting-edge bioinformatics tools.

