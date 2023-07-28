3 IUST engineering students selected for Summer Camp in Poland

Awantipora, July 28. Three engineering students from IUST were selected to participate in the prestigious Summer Camp at Nicolaus University in Toruń, Poland.
A statement issued here said that selected students namely Mohammad Saood, Qazi Mohammad Yehya, and Fahad Iqbal Shah are pursuing B. Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from IUST. The Summer Camp at Nicolaus University provides a global platform for learning, innovation, and cultural exchange, aiming to nurture academic excellence and cross-cultural understanding among students.
Sajaad Ahmed Lone, Head Department of Computer Sciences and Engineering said that the students' selection reflects their outstanding academic record and dedication to pushing the boundaries of knowledge in Computer Science and Engineering, and this reaffirms IUST's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering academic curiosity.