‘3 lakh Apple clonal rootstock from Netherlands successfully transplanted’

Srinagar: Director General of Horticulture, Aijaz Ahmad on Saturday said that over 3 lakh Apple Clonal rootstock imported from the Netherlands have been successfully transplanted and further propagated in the district at Advanced Centre for Horticulture Development (ACHD), Zainpora.
DG Horticulture stated this during the 10th mega awareness cum training camp organised by the Horticulture department at Arhama, Shopian to reach out to the farmers.
The camp was held under Good Governance Week and as a part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.
Director-General Horticulture, Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat was the Chief Guest of the function while District Development Commissioner Shopian was the guest of honour.
In his address, DG Horticulture, elaborated in detail about the various central and UT sponsored schemes offered by the Department and highlighted the various components of these schemes and advised the farmers to avail themselves the benefits under these schemes.
Regarding post-harvest management, DG informed that the Department is offering various initiatives like establishment of walnut de-hulling units, grading/packaging lines, low-cost processing units etc.
He also assured that special focus will be given to organic farming and said that vermicompost units particularly in tribal areas will be established on a large scale. He further appraised that about 3 lakh Apple Clonal rootstock imported from the Netherlands have been successfully transplanted and further propagated in the District at Advanced Centre for Horticulture Development (ACHD), Zainpora.
He also said that an Almond Nursery is also being established in the district at Fruit Plant Nursery Zainpora to revive the declining almond production.
DG Horticulture further informed that the Shopain district is being developed as a cluster district for apple under the Horticulture Cluster Development Programme (CDP) and JKHPMC has been nominated as Cluster Development Agency for the same.