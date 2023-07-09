35 Kishtwar youth Complete Home Stay Training Course under SANKALP

The event was held at Paddar and witnessed the presence of DDC member Paddar, Hari Krishan Chauhan; SDM Paddar, Arun Badyal; Tehsildar Paddar, Satish Rana and LDM Kishtwar, Pankaj Bhadani besides staff of RSETI Kishtwar and the trainees.

The trainees had the opportunity to share their training experiences with the guests. Their confidence, motivation, and commitment as aspiring entrepreneurs were highly praised by the attendees.