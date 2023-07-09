35 Kishtwar youth Complete Home Stay Training Course under SANKALP

Kishtwar, July 9: District Administration Kishtwar, in collaboration with- SBI Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI), organised a valediction ceremony to honour the candidates who complete free Home Stay Training Course under SANKALP Scheme.
The event was held at Paddar and witnessed the presence of DDC member Paddar, Hari Krishan Chauhan; SDM Paddar, Arun Badyal; Tehsildar Paddar, Satish Rana and LDM Kishtwar, Pankaj Bhadani besides staff of RSETI Kishtwar and the trainees.
The trainees had the opportunity to share their training experiences with the guests. Their confidence, motivation, and commitment as aspiring entrepreneurs were highly praised by the attendees.
Pankaj Bhadani, the Lead District Manager (LDM), extended his best wishes to the trainees for their success in future ventures.
He encouraged them to act as ambassadors of RSETI and spread the message in their respective areas to encourage more youth to benefit from the training facilities provided by the Institute.
The youth were imparted training to enable them to establish profitable self-employment ventures and offer hospitality services to pilgrims during Shri Machail Mata Yatra.
As a token of recognition, the pass-out trainees were presented certificates on the successful completion of the Home Stay Training Course.
The SBI RSETI Kishtwar is playing a crucial role in empowering and equipping aspiring entrepreneurs with the necessary skills and knowledge through its comprehensive training programs. These initiatives aim to foster self-employment and contribute towards the overall economic growth of the region.