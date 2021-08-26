3rd BoDs meeting of JKHC, JKHDC held

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today chaired the 3rd Joint Board of Directors meeting of J&K Handicrafts (S&E) Corporation and J&K Handloom Development Corporation at Civil Secretariat here.

While chairing the BoD meeting, Advisor stressed on framing a comprehensive marketing strategy so that the handicraft, handloom and other handmade craft items from J&K can be marketed in a very effective manner.

He directed officers to explore various other non- conventional marketing methods, the Advisor directed for proper e-marketing of the products, so that the ambit of marketing of handicraft and handloom products is broadened besides increasing the scope of providing these in untapped markets nationally as well as globally.

The Advisor also asked the Handloom Development Corporation for enhancing value of the products coupled with better marketing strategies that will fetch better returns for the corporation. He also directed the Corporation to place bill boards of Emporium showroom at Airport and other locations for the information of domestic and foreign tourists.

Managing Director J&K Handicrafts & Handloom, Hashmat Yatoo gave a presentation about the functioning and the progress of the various aspects of the Corporation.