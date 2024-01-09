3rd District-Level Bankers’ meet held at Anantnag

Anantnag, Jan 9: In a significant step towards fostering economic development and financial inclusion, the 3rd district-level bankers’ meet was successfully held at Dak Bungalow Khanabal under the able chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, SF Hamid.

Speaking on the occasion, DC emphasised the pivotal role that banks play as crucial institutions for the economic development of society. He highlighted the importance of synergy between the banking sector and the local community to facilitate financial growth and inclusion.

Strategies to enhance financial services accessibility for the underprivileged sections of society were deliberated upon. The goal is to ensure that banking facilities reach every corner of the district, contributing to overall economic growth, he added.

Recognising the role of small and medium enterprises in economic development, discussions centred on providing financial support and tailored solutions to entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Acknowledging the changing landscape of banking, the meeting emphasized the importance of embracing digital technologies to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of banking services.

The DC urged banks to develop and implement credit outreach programs to support local businesses and individuals, thereby stimulating economic activities in the region.

He expressed gratitude to all participating banks and stakeholders for their commitment to the cause of economic development. He encouraged ongoing collaboration and urged banks to actively engage with the local community to address their financial needs.

The 3rd district-level bankers’ meet serves as a testament to the collective effort towards building a robust and inclusive financial ecosystem in the Anantnag district.

Among others, the meeting was attended by JD Planning, Muhammad Ashraf; DDM NABARD, Rouf Zargar; LDM Anantnag, Omar Moharkan and representatives from various line departments and financial institutions.