3rd Handicrafts Quality Control Council Meeting held

Srinagar, Aug 23: The Handicrafts Quality Control Council in its 3rd meeting held under the chairmanship of Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir proposed that GI and Non-GI QR Code based labels which has been recently launched by Lt Governor be adopted by all the establishments that are doing their business in Handicrafts sector under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Handicrafts Quality Control Act 1978.
It was given out that strict action will be taken against those business holders who will not adhere to the act and will not refrain from selling machine-made products on the pretext of original ones.
The council, under the chairmanship of Director H&H Kashmir also proposed that all Registered Handicraft Dealers/ shopkeepers/ retail unit holders/ whole sellers shall be served a notice to promote only G.I labeled /tagged items in their business establishments.
In the follow-up action, it has been suggested that department shall launch mass awareness campaign through electronic and print media, Radio Jingles, and shall erect hoardings at various market and tourist places like Railway stations, Airports, Gulmarg , Pahalgham, Boulevard Road, etc for promotion of GI notified craft and as well at other major airports of the country.
It was decided that members from MEERAS Society & TAHFUZ Society shall conduct special inspection drive along with enforcement wing of Quality Control Division and day wise Inspection schedule shall be prepared mutually with both societies across UT of J&K
The Director of H&H Kashmir made special reference to the empowerment of the categories of craft people so that this step of inclusion will in turn attract more and more people towards the cottage sector and employment opportunities for the youth can get a flip.
The meeting was also attended by Vikas Gupta, Director Handicrafts and Handloom, Jammu, Atul Sharma, Managing Director Handicrafts and Handloom, Corporation, Mirza Shahid Ali Dy. Director Quality Control, Zubair Ahmad, Director IICT Srinagar, Sajid Nazir Representative from CDI, Rafiq Ahmad Sofi and Ali Mohammad Guroor Representative from TAHAFUZ Society and Gh Nabi Dar Representative of MEERAS Society.
The Director Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir and other members stressed that the department should make vigorous efforts by making frequent inspections so that the menace of the machine-made handicrafts items is eradicated.
The Director Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir, Chairman of the Quality Control Council, informed the members that the Department is taking various steps to strengthen the Quality Control Division in order to make it more vibrant that includes amendments in the rules of the Quality Control Act for promotion and safeguard of the Handicrafts Sector.