4-week national training on ‘Computer Vision in Agriculture using Machine Learning’ begins at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, Jan 28:Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Kashmir commenced a four-week national online training on ‘Computer Vision in Agriculture using Machine Learning'.
More than 50 agriculture students, scholars and teachers from various parts of the country are participating in the online training organised by the team IDP under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.
The training is being conducted in collaboration with Noida-based Emerging India Analytics, one of India’s fastest growing Analytics/ IT consulting and training companies offering services in both consulting and training domains including NASSCOM certified professional programs.
The training programme aims to bridge the gap between academics and Industry and produce human resources with qualities for creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship skills. In order to compete and be at par with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, SKUAST-K under the ambit of IDP-NAHEP is in the continuous process of imparting education and training about disruptive technologies and their application and impact on the agri-economy and how to improve the quality of life.
The training will provide insights into the use and application of Computer Vision, and how Machine Learning and computer is helping in solving real-world problems in general and agriculture in particular.
Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who was the chief guest at the occasion, said such programs will pave way for the implementation of the 4th industrial revolution in the university, which is presently unfolding and is largely driven by disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and drones.