4-week national training on ‘Computer Vision in Agriculture using Machine Learning’ begins at SKUAST-K

More than 50 agriculture students, scholars and teachers from various parts of the country are participating in the online training organised by the team IDP under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.

The training is being conducted in collaboration with Noida-based Emerging India Analytics, one of India’s fastest growing Analytics/ IT consulting and training companies offering services in both consulting and training domains including NASSCOM certified professional programs.