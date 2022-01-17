4 women bakers in Rajouri become role models for aspiring entrepreneurs

Meenakshi Rani, Tarjinder Kaur, Priya Saini and Seema Devi are household name in Lam village courtesy of their delicately handcrafted cakes and cookies prepared at the 'Lam Bakery'.

Rani and Saini even traveled to Pune where they were felicitated by the Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane on December 22 last year for their contribution towards women empowerment in border villages, Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said.