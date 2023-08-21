40% of workers will have to reskill in next 3 years due to AI: Study

According to tech major IBM, about 87 per cent of executives said that job roles to be augmented, rather than replaced, by generative AI.

That figure is closer to three-quarters in marketing (73 per cent) and customer service (77 per cent) -- and more than 90 per cent in procurement (97 per cent), risk and compliance (93 per cent), and finance (93 per cent).

More than three in four executives said entry-level positions are already being impacted, while only 22 per cent said the same for executive or senior management roles.