40-year long export ban on fresh Apricots from Ladakh lifted

Apricot fruit is known for its high content of vitamin A and C, calcium, iron, carbohydrates, amino acids, sugar, and potassium. For decades the people of Ladakh have consumed the apricot, locally known as Chuli.

An integral part of the local culture, dry and fresh apricots are served as desserts, particularly during traditional festivals in UT of Ladakh.

Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC, Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan along with the Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve flagged off the first ever international export of Ladakhi apricot to Dubai.

CEC Feroz Ahmad Khan expressed happiness on the export of fresh local apricot outside Ladakh which has been banned for over 40 years . He further stated that this event marks an important milestone for Kargil, as now Krishak Agritech has taken the fruit not only to the Indian market but also to the international market, with their first order of 150 kg from Dubai.

CEC further said that apart from paving way for local entrepreneurs to participate in the value chain of apricot, this initiative would also ensure that the farmers of Kargil benefit from reduced wastage and receive the real value of their crop, adding he also said that apricot has recently been identified as the primary crop for Kargil under one district one crop programme of the Government of India.