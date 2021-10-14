44th AGM of TASK| Tourism promotion is our priority: Secy Tourism

Srinagar: Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez on Thursday said that tourism promotion is the priority of the government and steps are being taken to promote unexplored tourism destinations here.

He was speaking on the occasion of 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Travel Agents Society of Kashmir (TASK) held in Srinagar.

At the AGM, scores of TASK members casted their votes to elect new members. As per the election results, Muhammad Akram Siah has been elected as president of TASK, Abdul Ahad Sheikh, vice president. Waseem Goosani, Maqsood Badyari , Muhammad Hanief Kawa have been elected as general secretary , joint secretary and treasurer respectively. In addition to this a nine member Managing committee was also elected. As per the rules, new office bearers will remain in office for tenure of 2-years.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarmad Hafeez congratulated TASK members for their service towards Kashmir’s tourism sector. He said that with joint efforts of the government along with tourism players will take new steps to uplift the tourism sector.