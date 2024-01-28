4881 appear in Finance Accounts Assistant exam in Rajouri

Rajouri, Jan 28: The OMR-based examination for the posts of Accounts Assistant Finance conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), concluded smoothly on Sunday in Rajouri.

The official spokesperson said that out of 10342 applicants, the district witnessed a turnout of 4881 candidates appearing for the exams across 22 centers.

To ensure seamless conduct of the examination and to assess the facilities provided to the aspirants firsthand, the Deputy Commissioner Om Prakash Bhagat along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Rajiv Kumar Khajuria, inspected the exam centres at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Rajouri, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) and Government Post Graduate College Kheora.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner inquired about the facilities made available to the candidates, focusing on essential aspects such as seating arrangements, cleanliness, provision of drinking water, and electricity.