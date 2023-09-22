4th Handicrafts Quality Control Council meeting held

Srinagar: A 4th meeting of the Handicrafts Quality Control Council was today held under the chairmanship of Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah to formulate a uniform process of labelling and quick-response coding (QR) of Non-GI products.

QR code is part of the serious effort by the Jammu and Kashmir government to improve buyer confidence and adequately promote handmade works. The initiative is aimed at fair trade practice at a time when the handicraft sector is exhibiting a strong revival in exports.

The meeting witnessed all the stakeholders come together to discuss and address issues related to the process and pricing of the labels and it was decided that a nominal price shall be charged for the labelling of the products.