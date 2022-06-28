4th-yr Engineering student at Jadavpur University secures Rs 1.8 crore job at Facebook

Srinagar June 28: A 4th year Computer Science and Engineering at Jadavpur University Kolkata has secured a job at Meta owned Facebook with a whopping annual package of Rs 1.8 crore, reports said.
As per the reports, Bisakh Mondal also got job offers from Google and Amazon but chose Facebook because of the higher package. He will join the company in London in September.
Mondal said he did internships at several organisations for expertise outside his curriculum studies which helped him crack the interviews.
Mondal's is the highest pay package offered to any student of the university this year.