5-day life skills training commences at SKUAST-K

Prof Ganai said the collaboration with the Heartfulness Institute aligns perfectly with the university’s commitment to holistic education and personal growth, and it will provide participants with valuable life skills that they can carry with them throughout their lives.

Director Education, SKUAST-K, Prof MAA Siddique said, "We are excited to join hands with the Heartfulness Institute Hyderabad to offer this Life Skills Training Program. The training is specifically meant for our students and staff who wish to improve their personal growth.”

Dr Nivedita Shreyans and Ramesh Krishnan from the Heartfulness Institute conducted the initial sessions. About a dozen life coaches and experts from the institute will be conducting the training with practical sessions through the workshop. About 400 students are participating in the training. ADE, Osd to VC, SWOs and 400 students from 7 colleges of the University.