5-day life skills training commences at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, Oct 30: Breaking away from its usual practice of conducting professional and subject-specific training programs, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir for the first time has organised life skills training for its students.
The five-day ‘Life and Social Skills’ training programme is organised by the varsity’s Directorate of Education and conducted by the Heartfulness Institute, Hyderabad under the sponsorship of the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.
The skill training is aimed at building the leadership and interpersonal communication skills of the students. It promises to empower individuals by exploring connections, enhancing relaxation, discovering self-awareness, improving decision-making, fostering interdependence, and promoting rejuvenation.
Life skills are an essential component of personal development, and this unique partnership between SKUAST-K and Heartfulness Institute Hyderabad aims to equip participants with the tools and knowledge necessary to thrive in today's fast-paced world.
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the training, thanked the Heartfulness Institution for conducting the training. He said the university has a social responsibility, besides its main mandate of agricultural research and education, to empower its students and build them as the next-gen global leaders, who will drive the future change for its own society as well as for the whole world.
Prof Ganai said the collaboration with the Heartfulness Institute aligns perfectly with the university’s commitment to holistic education and personal growth, and it will provide participants with valuable life skills that they can carry with them throughout their lives.
Director Education, SKUAST-K, Prof MAA Siddique said, "We are excited to join hands with the Heartfulness Institute Hyderabad to offer this Life Skills Training Program. The training is specifically meant for our students and staff who wish to improve their personal growth.”
Dr Nivedita Shreyans and Ramesh Krishnan from the Heartfulness Institute conducted the initial sessions. About a dozen life coaches and experts from the institute will be conducting the training with practical sessions through the workshop. About 400 students are participating in the training. ADE, Osd to VC, SWOs and 400 students from 7 colleges of the University.