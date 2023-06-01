5 entrepreneurs introduce RF transmission system for vehicles

Srinagar: A group of five entrepreneurs from Kashmir has successfully developed a groundbreaking radio frequency (RF) transmission alert system prototype to tackle the challenges posed by traffic congestion on main highways and busy intersections in the Union Territory.

This system, specifically designed for emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders, aims to ensure their smooth navigation through traffic jams, ensuring prompt response times and safe passage.

The team of innovators consists of Engineer Manan Sajad Malik, a former student of the Institute of Technology, along with Farhana Fayaz Batoo, Mueed Ahmad Chishti, B-tech 7th-semester students from IOT Zakura campus, and Abdul Mueed Hafiz and Rouf Ul Alam Bhat, assistant professors from the same campus at the University of Kashmir.