5 Indian startups join WEF’s Tech Pioneers Community

Besides, Proeon is creating next-generation plant proteins with superior taste, texture and nutrition, while Pandocorp is making supply chain execution intelligent with a fast logistics cloud, the WEF said about the Indian startups on the list.

“Full of young and growing tech companies, the 2022 cohort is forging new paths in healthcare, food production and more with cutting-edge technologies,” the WEF said.

The list has been announced days before the WEF’s annual meeting in Swiss ski resort town Davos from May 22-26.

This year’s intake also includes Emerge, which is improving virtual interactions through the development of a device with tactile effects for users at virtual gatherings. Ampd Energy is reshaping the construction industry by pioneering battery energy storage systems, and Alife is supporting healthcare advances by using artificial intelligence to improve the success rate of in vitro fertilisation (IVF).