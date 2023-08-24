521 LMT rice estimated for procurement during kharif season

New Delhi, Aug 23: A quantity of 521.27 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of rice has been estimated for procurement during the forthcoming kharif season of 2023-24 as against the previous year estimates of 518 LMT, wherein 496 LMT was actually procured during last kharif season of 2022-23.
A quantity of 33.09 LMT of coarse grains or millets has also been estimated for procurement by the states during the 2023-24 season as against actual procurement of 7.37 LMT during last season.
This was discussed during a meeting chaired by food secretary Sanjeev Chopra, with food secretaries of 21 states and the union territory of J&K.
The meeting was held on August 21 to discuss the procurement arrangements for kharif crop in the ensuing season.
It was also informed during the meeting that six minor millets have also been introduced to be purchased by the states at the MSP of Ragi starting this kharif season for up to three years.