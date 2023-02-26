‘54 DCC bank branches running in profit after gap of 33 years’

The meeting was attended by Registrar Cooperative Societies, Director Finance Cooperative Department, Additional Registrar Cooperative Societies Jammu/Kashmir, Additional Secretary Cooperative Department, MD and CEO District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs), Branch Heads and other concerned officials both in person and through video conferencing.

Commissioner Secretary had a detailed review of branch-wise targets allocated in the Monitorable Action Plan (MAP).

It was informed during the meeting that the DCC Banks have recovered Rs. 44 crore of Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) during the current financial year, so far, and the recurring losses have reduced to 50 per cent as compared to the previous year