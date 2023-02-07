5.50 lakh J&K youth given financial assistance to start business ventures: Govt

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has empowered about five and a half lakh youth with financial assistance and training to start their business ventures through support from Mission Youth, Financial Institutions and Central and State Government Institutions.

As ‘Yogyata se Rozgar’ is the core mantra of the present dispensation, concrete steps are being taken up to fully support young men and women in building a bright future for themselves. The beneficiaries are being extended very possible assistance and requisite expertise training enabling them to start their business units in manufacturing, services, retail, transport sector, handicraft, agri-allied and agri- infra sectors.

J&K administration is committed to channelizing energy of youth in a positive direction by generating enhanced opportunities for them, whether it is sports, studies, self-employment, entrepreneurship and other fields.

The government is laying a special thrust on Mission Youth programme on skilling and self-employment of youth with targeted schemes to drive a socio-economic transformation. The administration has instructed for impact assessment of initiatives and called upon stakeholders for exploring all avenues for enhanced corporate engagement in Youth empowerment and skilling programmes.