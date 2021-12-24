5500 hectares to come under High-density plantation: DG Horticulture

He said a targeted area of 5500 hectares will be covered in the UT JK under the scheme. The scheme has been launched with the objective of enhancing production and productivity and raising the farmer’s income. The funding pattern under the scheme will be equal between the government and the farmer.

He said a minimum of 1 kanal and maximum of 20 kanals of land will be covered per beneficiary under this scheme. However, priority will be given to the orchardists with less than 04 kanals of land.