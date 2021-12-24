5500 hectares to come under High-density plantation: DG Horticulture

Pulwama, Dec 24: A mega awareness camp was today organized by the Horticulture Department at Govt. Degree College (GDC) Boys, Pulwama to reach out to the farmers under the aegis of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” with the theme of Good Governance Week.
Director General (DG) Horticulture Kashmir, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat was the chief guest and Principal GDC Boys was guest of honour.
Speaking on the occasion, the DG said that the High-Density Plantation scheme was launched by JK UT Government for high-density plantation of Apple, Walnut, Almond, Cherry, Mango, Litchi, Olive etc. and the scheme shall remain effective w.e.f. March 2021 to March 2026.
He said a targeted area of 5500 hectares will be covered in the UT JK under the scheme. The scheme has been launched with the objective of enhancing production and productivity and raising the farmer’s income. The funding pattern under the scheme will be equal between the government and the farmer.
He said a minimum of 1 kanal and maximum of 20 kanals of land will be covered per beneficiary under this scheme. However, priority will be given to the orchardists with less than 04 kanals of land.
During the camp, DG elaborated in detail about the incentives available under the various central and UT sponsored schemes of the department and urged the farmers to come forward, associate with the Horticulture department and avail the benefits of different components viz: establishment HD and traditional orchards, the establishment of nurseries, installation of Polyhouses, Community Borewells, construction of Pack Houses & Vermi-Compost pits, horticultural machinery, micro-irrigation etc. for the upliftment of their socio-economic status.
He further stressed the field functionaries reach out to the farming community by holding awareness camps and special interaction sessions with the orchardists.
Later, the DG distributed authorizations among the progressive orchardists for horticultural machinery like tractors, weeders, Motor Power sprayers, Irrigation Pumps etc. He also distributed some authorization for the establishment of High-Density Orchards under the newly launched Modified High-Density Plantation Scheme.