‘59 railway stations in NE to have world-class facilities’

Addressing a virtual presser from Delhi, he said 310 old train coaches will be converted to LHB coaches for a better riding experience and a comfortable journey for the passengers. Last year, 445 km of railway tracks were electrified in Assam.

“15 stations each in all divisions of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) are to be developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme,” the Minister said. During the interaction, he said adequate funds have been allotted for the overall development of Railway infrastructure in all the northeastern states.