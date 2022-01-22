5G coverage inside buildings to be a challenge as signals get transmitted on high frequencies: Trai

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) chairman P D Vaghela during a virtual event organised by Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) said that it will be difficult to get 5G coverage inside the building as signals will be transmitted on high frequencies which cover very small distances.

“Holistic approach will be required to ensure availability of digital infrastructure in building complexes, that also in a non-discriminate manner. There is a huge problem in getting access to the buildings by the infrastructure providers, telecom service providers and other players. We have already prepared a consultation paper and very soon we will come out with a recommendation. This will require change in by-laws and working with the states very closely,” Vaghela said.