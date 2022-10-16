‘5G services to be rolled out in Odisha by March 2023’

Bhubaneswar, Oct 16: High-speed 5G services will be rolled out in a few big cities of Odisha by March 2023, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said here on Sunday. Speaking to media persons here, Vaishnaw said the 5G services will be rolled out in about 200 cities of India under the first phase. In this phase, few major cities of Odisha will also be connected with 5G network by the end of March 2023, he said.

By the end of 2023, under phase-II, around 80 per cent of the state will be covered under the high-speed Internet service, he informed.