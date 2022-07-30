5G spectrum sale nears Rs 1.50 lakh crore mark on day 5

The total value of bids in the telecom spectrum auction, which began on Tuesday, has come within striking distance of the Rs 1.50 lakh crore mark.

"The 5G auction shows that the industry wants to expand, it has come out of problems and is getting into a growth phase. The auction results are very good, close to Rs 1,49,966 crore has been committed by the industry for buying the spectrum," Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a briefing in Mumbai, after a telecom investors' roundtable.