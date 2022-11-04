‘5G will improve network performance in India’

He said that India has considered technology as a key element for two things, one for rapid economic growth and the second for social and digital inclusion. According to him, the Digital India programme has helped a lot in expanding the use of technology and the Digital India profile has seen a huge change in various sectors.

The TRAI chief also highlighted how the stakeholders can cooperate for expediting infrastructure rollout for 5G deployment considering the issues and challenges in the northeastern states. He said that the main focus of the government is to provide internet and digital access to everyone, including underserved people, to ensure that every section of society gets connectivity at any cost.