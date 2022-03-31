6 lakh smart power meters to be installed in J&K: Govt

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir government will install 6 lakh smart meters to reduce power losses and pilferages across the Union Territory in a phased manner.
As per the official statement, 6 lakh Smart Pre-paid meters are to be installed (3 lakh each in Jammu & Kashmir Divisions) for preventing human intervention in billing/collection and subsequent reduction in Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses.
To meet this requirement, the government is working tirelessly to ramp up electricity production. Contemporary problems like pollution and global climate change have pushed us to switch to green renewable energy resources. The current budget pushes for solar and hydroelectric power generation in order to fulfil sustainable development goals.
J&K has a good potential for solar energy and the renewable energy capacity would help to bridge a part of its power requirement. Under the new budget in PM KUSUM Scheme, 375 Solar Water Pumps will be installed in 2022-23 providing electricity benefit to 47159 souls, direct agriculture benefit to 18750 souls, and indirect agriculture benefit to 160000 souls.
J&K is bestowed with an estimated hydro-power potential, out of which 14,867 MW has already been identified by Central Electricity Authority. The J&K is all set to double the Hydropower Generation Capacity in the next 3 years from the existing capacity of 3500 MW.
In this direction, 5 Mega Hydro-power projects viz Ratle (824 MW), Kirthai-II (930 MW) Sawalakote (1856 MW), Dulhasti-Stage II (258 MW) and Uri-I Stage-II (240 MW) have a total capacity of 4134 MW have been taken up for execution in collaboration with NHPC. The likely investment in these projects is Rs 34882 crore and on completion will make J&K power surplus.
The transmission capacity of Jammu and Kashmir is expected to reach to 12655 MVA by March 2022 and the transmission capacity at 220/132 KV level and 132/33 KV level is expected to be increased by 520 MVA and 580 MVA respectively in 2022-23.
About 160 Circuit kilometres of existing ACSR (aluminium conductor steel reinforced) are being replaced by HTLS (high-temperature low sag) to increase the carrying capacity by 1.75 times besides the installation of towers at various locations for ground clearance.
Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), a new reforms-based and results-linked scheme introduced by the Ministry of Power (GoI) aimed at reduction of Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses, 100 percent prepaid metering, reduction of Average cost of Service- Aggregate Revenue Realised (ACS-ARR), developing modern DISCOMs and Leveraging Artificial Intelligence besides focusing on Operational Efficiency will be rolled out and made operational during 2022-23.
Reliable and Quality Power supply is to be provided to consumers by way of creation/augmentation of 11/0.33 KV critically overloaded substations and improvement/modernization of HT/LT lines.
Our mission is to become one of the largest clean energy-producing UT in the country and to reduce dependency on conventional sources of energy and enable J&K in attaining self-sufficiency in its energy needs.
The government recognizes that renewable energy can also significantly increase J&K’s and the Nation’s energy security.