6 lakh smart power meters to be installed in J&K: Govt

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir government will install 6 lakh smart meters to reduce power losses and pilferages across the Union Territory in a phased manner.

As per the official statement, 6 lakh Smart Pre-paid meters are to be installed (3 lakh each in Jammu & Kashmir Divisions) for preventing human intervention in billing/collection and subsequent reduction in Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses.

To meet this requirement, the government is working tirelessly to ramp up electricity production. Contemporary problems like pollution and global climate change have pushed us to switch to green renewable energy resources. The current budget pushes for solar and hydroelectric power generation in order to fulfil sustainable development goals.