6-week ‘Bootcamp on Ideation, Innovation & Entrepreneurship’ kickstarts at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, Oct 25: A six-week ‘Bootcamp on Ideation, Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ commenced at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir’s SKIIE Centre, Shalimar campus today.
The entrepreneurship development and skill-building program is organised in collaboration with Lemon Ideas, Nagpur.
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who was the chief guest at the inaugural function, said SKUAST-K has aligned its aim with the Prime Minister of India’s Startup, Stand Up mission. He said that SKUAST-K is already developing patentable technology and aims at commercializing it.
Prof Haroon Rashid Naik, Director Planning & Monitoring, Prof Azmat Alam Khan, OSD and Co-PI NAHEP SKUAST-K, Deepak Menari CEO Lemon Ideas, Mukesh Ashar Director and Cofounder Lemon School of Entrepreneurship (LSE), Mr Rahul Dhingra, Founder F2DF Startup Community and Team SKIIE and LSE. CEO SKIIE Centre, Naveed Hamid, moderated the inaugural function.
Chief mentor of the program Mukesh Ashar in his speech said mentors can only provide information to students but it is up to students to process the information and turn it into knowledge.