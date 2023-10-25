6-week ‘Bootcamp on Ideation, Innovation & Entrepreneurship’ kickstarts at SKUAST-K

Prof Haroon Rashid Naik, Director Planning & Monitoring, Prof Azmat Alam Khan, OSD and Co-PI NAHEP SKUAST-K, Deepak Menari CEO Lemon Ideas, Mukesh Ashar Director and Cofounder Lemon School of Entrepreneurship (LSE), Mr Rahul Dhingra, Founder F2DF Startup Community and Team SKIIE and LSE. CEO SKIIE Centre, Naveed Hamid, moderated the inaugural function.

Chief mentor of the program Mukesh Ashar in his speech said mentors can only provide information to students but it is up to students to process the information and turn it into knowledge.