60th BoDs meet of JKHPMC Advisor Farooq Khan for modernization of Corporation

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today chaired the 60th Board of Directors (BoDs)meet of Jammu and Kashmir Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (JKHPMC) Limited at Civil Secretariat here.
Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary; Director General Horticulture, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat; Managing Director, JKHPMC, Shafat Sultan; Director Horticulture Jammu, Ram Sevak; representatives of National Horticulture Board, GOI, other members of the board participated in the meeting in person and through video conferencing.
The BoDs held detailed and in-depth deliberations on Action Taken Reports of previous decisions of BoDs and their due implementation on the ground level. The meeting also discussed the budget estimates for the Financial Year 2021-22. Speaking during the meeting, Advisor Khan maintained that horticulture is a key contributor towards economy of Jammu and Kashmir and emphasized upon the need of bringing some concrete and visible changes in this sector for the benefit of farmers and fruit growers. The Advisor called upon the officers for revival and modernization of this corporation so that it is converted into a profitable public utility.
While reviewing progress and other achievements of the corporation, Advisor Khan stressed upon the officers to ensure better quantity and quality of fruit for selling and other fruit processing works. He delved upon the officers that modern and standard marketing facilities shall be provided to farmers for their socio-economic upliftment.
Taking stock of all the ongoing works of the corporation, Advisor Khan impressed upon the management to execute all its sanctioned projects in a time bound manner so that they can be dedicated for public good at the earliest. He also directed the MD JKHPMC to dispose off all last year's produce before the procurement of next year’s and also clear all the audits of previous years. During the meeting, the Board approved several Food processing initiatives of the Corporation like Packaging Material Unit at Achabal Anantnag for Trout Fish, extraction plants for Olive and Lavendar at Batote, Establishment of three Grading & Packing Houses one each at Narwal Jammu, Achabal Anantnag, Shopian and establishment of two Mushroom canning units one each at Rajbagh, Srinagar and Narwal Jammu.
The Board also noted JKHPMC having been designated as a Cluster Development Agency (CDA) by Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MoAFW) GoI, to implement the Ministry’s Cluster Development Program (CDP) for apple Cluster with the Shopian District designated as Apple Cluster District under the program. CDP is a prestigious program of MoAFW with a 100 crore outlay, that envisages pre- production, production, pre & post- harvest management, logistics marketing and branding. The program when implemented is poised to transform the apple growing eco-system of district Shopian and help the growers to produce quality apple and also facilitate its marketing at the appropriate national/international level.
The Board approved the construction of three incubation centres sanctioned in favour of JKHPMC by Ministry of Food Processing Industries, GoI under the Prime Minister’s Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM-FME) scheme. Likewise, the Board approved the establishment of Sorting, Grading, Packing and Canning centre at Rajbagh, Srinagar for upscaling the trading and marketing of fruits and vegetables.The board also approved the erection of two fibre kiosks for sale of conventional, organic and exotic vegetables as well as fresh and dried fruits.
Furthermore, the BoDs decided to refurbish the Apple Juice Plant at Sopore with modern standards of production. The board also decided to appoint a three member committee for upgrading the infrastructure at this plant. Similarly, the BoDs approved the transformation of Chadoora land bank of Corporation into JKHPMC Vegetable Processing Centre for upscaling the fruit, vegetable collection and marketing facilities in the district Budgam and other peripheral areas.
The Board also approved engaging of Consultants by the Corporation on full time basis for the Finance, Food Processing Industries and Farm Machinery Equipment verticals of the Corporation and also noted the completion of Mini Office Building/Showroom of the Corporation with the advice for the latter’s early inauguration.
During the meeting, MD JKHPMC, Shafat Sultan, presented the Agenda of the meeting to the Board and explained in detail that the Corporation has embarked on establishment of two 5000 MT capacity each Cold Atmosphere Stores one each in Behrampora, Baramulla and Rambirpora, Anantnag, in addition to one Cold Room of 2000 MT capacity at Narwal Jammu. He also informed the Board that the Corporation has initiated work on two Food Clusters, one each at Doabgah and Narwal, Jammu.