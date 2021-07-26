60th BoDs meet of JKHPMC Advisor Farooq Khan for modernization of Corporation

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today chaired the 60th Board of Directors (BoDs)meet of Jammu and Kashmir Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (JKHPMC) Limited at Civil Secretariat here.

Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary; Director General Horticulture, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat; Managing Director, JKHPMC, Shafat Sultan; Director Horticulture Jammu, Ram Sevak; representatives of National Horticulture Board, GOI, other members of the board participated in the meeting in person and through video conferencing.

The BoDs held detailed and in-depth deliberations on Action Taken Reports of previous decisions of BoDs and their due implementation on the ground level. The meeting also discussed the budget estimates for the Financial Year 2021-22. Speaking during the meeting, Advisor Khan maintained that horticulture is a key contributor towards economy of Jammu and Kashmir and emphasized upon the need of bringing some concrete and visible changes in this sector for the benefit of farmers and fruit growers. The Advisor called upon the officers for revival and modernization of this corporation so that it is converted into a profitable public utility.

While reviewing progress and other achievements of the corporation, Advisor Khan stressed upon the officers to ensure better quantity and quality of fruit for selling and other fruit processing works. He delved upon the officers that modern and standard marketing facilities shall be provided to farmers for their socio-economic upliftment.

Taking stock of all the ongoing works of the corporation, Advisor Khan impressed upon the management to execute all its sanctioned projects in a time bound manner so that they can be dedicated for public good at the earliest. He also directed the MD JKHPMC to dispose off all last year's produce before the procurement of next year’s and also clear all the audits of previous years. During the meeting, the Board approved several Food processing initiatives of the Corporation like Packaging Material Unit at Achabal Anantnag for Trout Fish, extraction plants for Olive and Lavendar at Batote, Establishment of three Grading & Packing Houses one each at Narwal Jammu, Achabal Anantnag, Shopian and establishment of two Mushroom canning units one each at Rajbagh, Srinagar and Narwal Jammu.