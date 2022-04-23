64 startups registered with CSIR-IIIM Jammu: Dr Jitendra

DrJitendra Singh said that the Inauguration of BioNEST-Bioincubator and interaction with Start-ups would give a fillip to the technology exhibition at PM’s rally, as NarendraModi was scheduled to grace the nationwide “Panchayati Raj Diwas” celebrations at Palli in Samba district tomorrow. He said the event would motivate Start-Ups and help create awareness about enormous new avenues of livelihood being availed across the country but not receiving enough attention in this region due to lack of awareness.

DrJitendra Singh conveyed to the start-up entrepreneurs that this institute of national importance heralded Aroma Mission, which opened up new avenues of employment and self-reliance in the region. He said that lavender gained huge popularity among the farmers of the region as filtration, oil products and waste repurposing were emerging new paths for the population in the region. The minister explained that this was a path-breaking achievement of the current economy as there was a huge demand in the country and overseas and could earn valuable forex for the country as well.