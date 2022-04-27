‘6500 Pashmina Shawls GI labelled in 2021-22’

Srinagar: As many as 6500 Pashmina Shawls were GI labelled in the year 2021-22.

As per the statement, the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir has initiated widespread publicity in promoting the GI tagged crafts through print and digital media, moreover, all the major airports were used as a platform to spread awareness, far and wide.

"The results are evident as can be ascertained by the fact that 6500 Pashmina Shawls were GI labelled in the year 2021-22. against the labelling of 4500 Pashmina Shawls since the inception in the year 2013-14 marking an exponential increase of 1156% over an average annual rate."