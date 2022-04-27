‘6500 Pashmina Shawls GI labelled in 2021-22’

Srinagar: As many as 6500 Pashmina Shawls were GI labelled in the year 2021-22.
As per the statement, the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir has initiated widespread publicity in promoting the GI tagged crafts through print and digital media, moreover, all the major airports were used as a platform to spread awareness, far and wide.
"The results are evident as can be ascertained by the fact that 6500 Pashmina Shawls were GI labelled in the year 2021-22. against the labelling of 4500 Pashmina Shawls since the inception in the year 2013-14 marking an exponential increase of 1156% over an average annual rate."
"The Directorate has introduced the QR based labelling for Hand-Knot Carpets and the same mechanism has been extended to the labelling of Pashmina Shawls thereby enabling the system to be in tune with the dynamic technological ecosystem. Just in the initial three months of labelling Hand-Knot Carpets, the department has received 1000 samples for GI labelling of which 710 have been successfully labelled and the rest are under process signalling a good response from the local concerned community.
The Directorate has envisaged inducting the tagging method to ascertain the goods are genuinely handmade.
A step in this direction is the introduction of Hologram based labelling for crafts like Copper, etc. while for others like Chain-Stitch, the QR based labelling would also be introduced in due course of time.
This would in the long run safeguard the interests of the potential buyers and would be pivotal in curbing counterfeit handicraft items, the statement reads.
"The Department of Handicrafts and Handloom is in a meticulous process of giving a renewed thrust to use of GI tag for promotion of unique handicrafts products with high commercial potential in the global markets."