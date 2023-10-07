7 bank cases settled at Samba Lok Adalat

Samba, Oct 7: Under the insightful directions of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority and as per the Action plan issued by the J&K Legal Services Authority for the month of October, 2023 District Legal Services Authority Samba today organized a Special Lok Adalat for Bank Recovery Cases under the radiant guidance of Yesh Pal Kotwal, Chairman (also Pr. District & Sessions Judge, Samba).
A Bench for settling the referred cases was constituted consisting of Yesh Pal Kotwal, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Samba (Presiding Officer) and Ms. Rekha Kapoor Nischal, Secretary, DLSA, Samba ( Member). A total of 20 cases were taken up for amicable settlement out of which 07 cases were settled and an amount of Rs. 17,34,000/- was realized as settlement amount.