7 bank cases settled at Samba Lok Adalat

A Bench for settling the referred cases was constituted consisting of Yesh Pal Kotwal, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Samba (Presiding Officer) and Ms. Rekha Kapoor Nischal, Secretary, DLSA, Samba ( Member). A total of 20 cases were taken up for amicable settlement out of which 07 cases were settled and an amount of Rs. 17,34,000/- was realized as settlement amount.