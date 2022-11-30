7 out of 10 DICs in Kashmir are headless: FCIK

Srinagar, Nov 30: Seven out of ten District Industries Centres (DICs) in Kashmir, according to the Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK), are headless, which makes it difficult for industrialists to do their jobs.
According to a statement issued here, FCIK members expressed sadness over the current state of 7 out of 10 District Industries Centers (DICs being headless in Kashmir, including those in Baramulla, Anantnag.
“The members questioned the authorities why should it ignore replacements in DICs during routine transfers of officers when it was aware that the role of DICs in promoting, facilitating and developing industry in the district was pivotal and critical.”
“FCIK members said that assigning the additional charge of DICs to officers already overburdened with their own jobs, generates more distrust and scepticism than giving any hope and solace to the entrepreneurs,” the statement reads.
“Quoting an example, the members informed that General Manager DIC Baramulla who also held two more charges of GM DIC Kupwara and Programme officer ICDS at the time of transfer in March 2022 was not replaced by any other officer. Instead, the additional charge was assigned to GM DIC Budgam in May till November 17 when he was also transferred rendering both the DICs of Baramulla and Budgam unmanned simultaneously. The members said that DICs of Kupwara and Bandipora were now forgotten for years.”
Speaking on the occasion, President Shahid Kamili revealed that FCIK had time and again taken up the matter of appointment of GMs with relevant authorities but it was unfortunate that instead of filling the vacant positions, many more DICs were eventually rendered headless.
The meeting resolved to approach and seek the intervention of the Lieutenant Governor for taking note of the non-seriousness on the part of the concerned bureaucracy and issuing directions for the immediate transfer of capable officers to fill the vacancies in the abovementioned DICs. It was also decided in the meeting that FCIK shall soon submit a detailed note on the desired hierarchy of officers in industries and related departments along with their functions for the consideration of the Lieutenant Governor, the statement reads.