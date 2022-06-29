70% population's livelihood is dependent on agriculture in J&K: LG

Over the past two years, the government has shifted to the improved farming system on scientific lines and market-oriented policies in order to make agriculture and allied sector a sustainable & profitable economic activity, said the Lt Governor.

“In spite of rapid urbanisation, nearly 70 percent population's livelihood is dependent on agriculture and it is the key to remove developmental imbalances between urban and rural areas. To some extent, this goal has been realized”, the Lt Governor added.

Braving all the challenges of agricultural reform, our ranking in monthly farm income has improved and J&K UT is standing tall among top 5 states/UTs, the Lt Governor further added.