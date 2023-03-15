‘725 road projects running behind schedule across’

“As of February, 2023, there are 1,801 ongoing projects, of which 725 projects are running behind the schedule across the country due to protracted monsoon in many states, above average rainfall in some states, Covid-19 pandemic, increase in price of raw materials (mainly steel), issues or bottlenecks relating to land acquisition, statutory clearances or permissions, utility shifting, encroachment removal, law & order, non-availability of soil/aggregate, financial crunch of concessionaire or contractor, poor performance of contractor or concessionaire, etc,” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway said in a written reply to the RajyaSabha.

The ministry further said that additional cost is not incurred in all delayed projects. “In Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) projects, there is no cost escalation due to the delay as escalation cost is absorbed by the concessionaire.”