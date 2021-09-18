‘7.3 MT sweet corn yield expected this year’

Srinagar: Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today held a virtual meeting with the senior officers of the Department and JKHPMC regarding the marketing of Sweet Corn in and outside of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture asked the concerned officers to explore all the available marketing options in and outside the UT of J&K. Besides the conventional markets ensure the availability of sweet corn at all the tourist destinations of valley, he said and, added.

Director Agriculture said the Department is going to celebrate Sweet Corn Day to appreciate the efforts of Sweet Corn Farmers and the concerned officers/ officials of the Department who worked hard to make it a successful venture.