‘7.3 MT sweet corn yield expected this year’

Srinagar: Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today held a virtual meeting with the senior officers of the Department and JKHPMC regarding the marketing of Sweet Corn in and outside of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture asked the concerned officers to explore all the available marketing options in and outside the UT of J&K. Besides the conventional markets ensure the availability of sweet corn at all the tourist destinations of valley, he said and, added.
Director Agriculture said the Department is going to celebrate Sweet Corn Day to appreciate the efforts of Sweet Corn Farmers and the concerned officers/ officials of the Department who worked hard to make it a successful venture.
He reiterated the hand holding to the farmers so that they could not face any problem with respect to the marketing of their produce. He directed the concerned Chief Agriculture Officers to showcase sweet corn at local as well as outside markets because sweet corn is still a new crop to the consumers of valley which will on one hand help the propagation of this cereal and on the other hand will also attract more and more farmers towards this remunerative and economically sustainable agriculture commodity.
Pertinent to mention 132 hectares of land has been brought under the cultivation of sweet corn this year in the valley with an anticipated production 7.3 MT of sweet corn.
Speaking on the occasion, MD JKHPMC Shafat Sultan reiterated the commitment of corporation to provide the better marketing facilities to sweet corn growers. He said that Corporation is working to explore the possibilities of processing of sweet corn so that it could be offered to the consumers in a multi seasonal and multi formal manner.