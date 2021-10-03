800 mini Sheep Farm units allotted to tribal youth: Dr Shahid

The mini Sheep Farm scheme launched by the Tribal Affairs department aimed at establishment of 1500 mini Sheep Farms this year followed by 30% addition every year. The scheme entails establishing more than 10,000 such sheep farming units in the next 4 years. The Sheep Husbandry Department is implementing the scheme with active participation of tribal farmers. An awareness programme has also been initiated by the Sheep Husbandry Department to elicit greater response from tribal concentration areas.

More than 6000 applications were received in various districts under the flagship scheme which was launched in 13 districts for establishment of 835 mini Sheep Farms. The scheme is 100% funded by J&K Tribal Affairs Department. A total of 5225 applicants were found eligible under the scheme and draw of lots was conducted in all 13 districts selecting 835 tribal youth for establishment of Sheep Farms. Further, every district has also maintained a 10% waiting list of eligible tribal youth. The draw of lots was supervised by District Sheep Husbandry Officers in presence of DDC members, BDC Chairpersons and PRI members. Director of Sheep Husbandry, Kashmir/ Jammu are supervising the flagship scheme.