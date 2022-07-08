84 startups established in last 4 years: Govt

Srinagar, July 8: Jammu and Kashmir have emerged as the top performer among all the UTs and the North-Eastern States in the ranking of States’ Exercise-2021 on Support to Startup Ecosystems.
This was revealed in the results of the third edition of ‘Ranking of States on Support to Startup Ecosystems’ released by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goel at the National Capital.
According to the report, States and Union Territories were classified into five categories,- Best performers, Top performers, Leaders, Aspiring Leaders and Emerging Start-Up Ecosystems.
The Jammu and Kashmir government released a thorough start-up policy in 2018 to support and nurture the establishment of at least 500 new start-ups in J&K over the following ten years. In the past few years, 84 start-ups have been established in J&K.
The rankings are based on the initiatives taken to develop the start-up ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs.
The exercise is aimed at supporting states and Union territories (UTs) in developing their start-up ecosystem and learning from each other’s best practices.
A total of 24 states and 7 UTs participated in the exercise, which ranked them under five categories – best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging start-up ecosystems.
The states and UTs were also ranked under these five categories based on the population of less than one crore.
Terming start-ups as game-changer toward economic growth, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said that the government is determined to provide incubation and seed funding support to brilliant ideas and solutions. “We aim to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and start-ups in J&K and the synergies between industrial and academic establishments will encourage and empower young innovators and boost private investment in start-ups”, the Lt. Governor observed.