84 startups established in last 4 years: Govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government released a thorough start-up policy in 2018 to support and nurture the establishment of at least 500 new start-ups in J&K over the following ten years. In the past few years, 84 start-ups have been established in J&K.

The rankings are based on the initiatives taken to develop the start-up ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs.

The exercise is aimed at supporting states and Union territories (UTs) in developing their start-up ecosystem and learning from each other’s best practices.