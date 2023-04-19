‘8763 cooperative societies functioning in J&K’

Jammu, Apr 19: Commissioner Secretary, Cooperative Department, Yasha Mudgal, today convened a meeting to review the functioning of different authorities vested with the powers to register Cooperatives/Cooperative Societies in Jammu and Kashmir.
The meeting was informed that there are 8763 Cooperative Societies in J&K, of which, 3611 have been registered by Registrar Cooperative Societies J&K, 4421 by Director Handloom and Handicrafts Kashmir and 672 by Director, H&H Jammu.
Commissioner Secretary emphasised upon the concern for regular monitoring of the financial status of all Cooperatives besides ensuring audit of these Cooperatives.
She asked the registering officers to share the database of Cooperatives registered by different authorities. Commissioner Secretary directed making use of a single-window online portal for registration.
Commissioner Secretary gave nod for the audit of Cooperatives registered under the 1989 Act through the Auditors available with Registrar Cooperatives. She asked for the identification and review of dormant/inactive Cooperatives for de-registration under norms so that only serious Cooperatives are allowed to function.
Among others, Registrar Cooperative Societies J&K; Director H&H, Jammu; Director CAD, Jammu; Director Finance, Cooperative Department.; Director Horticulture (P&M), Additional Secretary, Cooperative Department; ARCS, Jammu/Kashmir; Joint Director, H&H, Kashmir; Deputy Director CAD, Kashmir and other concerned officers were present in the meeting in person and online.