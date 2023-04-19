‘8763 cooperative societies functioning in J&K’

The meeting was informed that there are 8763 Cooperative Societies in J&K, of which, 3611 have been registered by Registrar Cooperative Societies J&K, 4421 by Director Handloom and Handicrafts Kashmir and 672 by Director, H&H Jammu.

Commissioner Secretary emphasised upon the concern for regular monitoring of the financial status of all Cooperatives besides ensuring audit of these Cooperatives.