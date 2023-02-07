9 J&K, Ladakh products to get GI tag

Jammu: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Jammu, in its initiative of identifying unique products of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in consultation with various stakeholders including Development Departments, has sanctioned a project for GI Registration of 09 Products of both the UTs for further submission to Human Welfare Association, Varanasi.

Pertinently, Geographical Indications (GI) is a form of Intellectual Property right that identifies goods originating from a specific geographical location and having distinct nature, quality and characteristics linked to that location.

NABARD provides end-to-end support to facilitate pre-registration as well as post-registration activities for Geographical Indications. Realising the huge potential of handloom, handicrafts and agricultural products in the UTs of J&K and Ladakh.

The products which have obtained GI tagging included Basohli Paintings (Kathua), Basholi Pashmina Woolen Products (Kathua), Chikri Wood Craft (Rajouri), Bhaderwah Rajma (Doda), Mushkbudji Rice (Anantnag), Kaladi (Udhampur), Sulai Honey (Ramban), Anardana (Ramban), Ladakh Wood Carving (Ladakh).