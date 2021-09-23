‘95% tourism stakeholders vaccinated in J&K so far’

Hyderabad: After its successful outreach programmes across potential tourism markets of the Country, the J&K Tourism Department has been holding interactive sessions and meetings with local tour travel operators here for the last two days.

A team of officers from J&K Tourism Department comprising CEO, Rajouri Development Authority, Vivek Puri and Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. Ahsanul Haq Chishti has been holding deliberations with tour operators, prospective clients, film producers etc. here.

The team of officers reached here on Thursday and is expected to carry the discussions for another two days. Yesterday the team held interactive sessions with prospective clients at various places across the city. They briefed them about the emerging tourism scenario in Jammu & Kashmir particularly autumn and winter seasons.