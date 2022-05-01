‘A role model for women entrepreneurs’: Khurshid Ganai pays tribute to Dr Gazalla Amin

Srinagar, May 1: Condoling her demise, former advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai on Sunday said Dr Gazalla Amin was a ‘role model for women entrepreneurs in Kashmir” who worked for the promotion of industry and commerce for the past many years.
“Shocked to learn about the death of Dr Gazalla Amin, former Secretary General of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI). Have seen her work in the KCCI and for the promotion of industry and entrepreneurship in Kashmir for many years,” said Ganai, former financial commissioner, Industries.
He said the contribution of Dr Amin to the promotion of industry and commerce in Kashmir will be long remembered. “She was a courageous and hard working lady and a role model for women entrepreneurs in Kashmir. May Allah grant her magfirat and Jannat ul firdous and give strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss,” said Ganai.
Dr. Amin, a prominent businesswoman and former secretary General of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I), passed away late last night at a hospital in New Delhi. She was 59.
She battled cancer cancer for the past many years and was currently undergoing treatment for over two weeks at a hospital in New Delhi, where she breathed her last at around 11:30 PM.
She was the daughter of former Chief Secretary Noor Mohammad and niece of prominent lawyer Advocate Zaffar Shah.
Dr Amin who left a career in medicine to pursue business was the proprietor of ‘Fasiam Agro Farms’. She has been the only woman recipient of J&K’s Progressive Farming Award (in 2011) and was awarded Commonwealth Professional Fellowship for 2015.
She is survived by her husband and three sons.