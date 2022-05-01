‘A role model for women entrepreneurs’: Khurshid Ganai pays tribute to Dr Gazalla Amin

She battled cancer cancer for the past many years and was currently undergoing treatment for over two weeks at a hospital in New Delhi, where she breathed her last at around 11:30 PM.

She was the daughter of former Chief Secretary Noor Mohammad and niece of prominent lawyer Advocate Zaffar Shah.

Dr Amin who left a career in medicine to pursue business was the proprietor of ‘Fasiam Agro Farms’. She has been the only woman recipient of J&K’s Progressive Farming Award (in 2011) and was awarded Commonwealth Professional Fellowship for 2015.

She is survived by her husband and three sons.