A woman contractor from Shopian challenging stereotypes

"In a patriarchal social set-up, she has the temerity to challenge the gender stereotypes", says a local social activist.

Although Banoo is unlettered, she has her ear to the ground and is acquainted with almost every government scheme meant for rural women.

A few years ago, Banoo had heard about the formation of Self Help Groups and she went ahead to form one.

"I formed a Self Help Group of twenty young women and we all got benefited," says Banoo.

The women, Banoo says, learnt needlework and became financially independent within a year.

Banoo's initiative in her area was appreciated by all and sundry, and she was even compelled by locals to contest the assembly elections, which she refused to.