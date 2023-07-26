Aakash BYJU’S launches talent hunt exam ANTHE

A statement said that the flagship annual scholarship exam presents the chance for Class VII-XII students to unleash their potential with up to 100% scholarships and remarkable cash awards. Empowering young minds to soar towards their dreams of a promising future in medicine or engineering, ANTHE 2023 promises to be an extraordinary gateway to success.

ANTHE scholarship recipients can enroll in Aakash and receive expert guidance and mentorship to prepare for various exams, including NEET, JEE, state CETs, School/Board exams, and competitive scholarships like NTSE and Olympiads.