Aakash BYJU’S launches talent hunt exam ANTHE

Srinagar, July 26: Aakash BYJU’s, the national leader in test preparatory services, today unveiled 14th edition of its popular and widely sought-after ANTHE (Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam) 2023.
A statement said that the flagship annual scholarship exam presents the chance for Class VII-XII students to unleash their potential with up to 100% scholarships and remarkable cash awards. Empowering young minds to soar towards their dreams of a promising future in medicine or engineering, ANTHE 2023 promises to be an extraordinary gateway to success.
ANTHE scholarship recipients can enroll in Aakash and receive expert guidance and mentorship to prepare for various exams, including NEET, JEE, state CETs, School/Board exams, and competitive scholarships like NTSE and Olympiads.
An exciting addition for students this year is the chance for 100 students from various classes to win a 5-day all-expenses paid trip to a National Science Expedition.
Over the years, ANTHE has produced notable achievers, with several students from Aakash BYJU's emerging as top rankers in exams like NEET (UG) and JEE (Advanced), the statement said.