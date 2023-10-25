Aala Cabs starts trial run in J&K; launch on Nov 1

Srinagar, Oct 25: Aala Cabs, the first app-based cab service to be registered by the J&K government, started a trial run on Wednesday, days ahead of the much-anticipated scheduled launch of the cab service on November 1.
As per the handout issued here, Aala Cabs and Technologies Pvt Ltd, offers mobility solutions to the customers from the initial point to the final destination, promising the dawn of a new era in transportation.
With its visionary mission, Aala Cabs aspires to serve as a beacon of convenience.
Aala Cabs will offer luxury as well as safety. It combines comfort with convenience. It is the kind of cab service that people of J&K want.”
Managing Director of Aala Cabs, Basit Qayoom said, “Aala Cab service promises to offer taxis where we provide more, and the customers pay less. We are not in the competition. We are the competition. Aala Cabs redefines luxury with a paramount commitment to safety. It combines comfort and convenience seamlessly, offering the kind of cab service that people of Jammu and Kashmir have long yearned for."
Aala Cabs is the first app-based cab service to receive the government's seal of approval, marking a significant milestone in the annals of transportation in J&K.
Aala Cabs secured the coveted Taxi Aggregator License under SO 453 of the Motor Vehicles Taxi Aggregator Rules, an enactment that took form on August 29, 2023.
Aala cabs was the first and only cab service to get the Letter of Intent (LOI) under SO 322 of the pervious rules of 2020, as per the statement issued by a company here.
The distinction solidifies Aala Cabs' position as the torchbearer of legal compliance in the region.
The journey towards this milestone was arduous, fraught with challenges posed by the transition of rules from private to commercial, but the team behind Aala Cabs persisted with unwavering determination.