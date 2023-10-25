Aala Cabs starts trial run in J&K; launch on Nov 1

As per the handout issued here, Aala Cabs and Technologies Pvt Ltd, offers mobility solutions to the customers from the initial point to the final destination, promising the dawn of a new era in transportation.

With its visionary mission, Aala Cabs aspires to serve as a beacon of convenience.

Aala Cabs will offer luxury as well as safety. It combines comfort with convenience. It is the kind of cab service that people of J&K want.”