AB-PMJAY SEHAT | ‘Rs 1225 crore spent on treatment of over 5.5 lakh patients so far’

An official statement said that this initiative, under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana SEHAT (AB PM-JAY SEHAT) scheme, aims to provide Universal Health Coverage to all the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India on December 26, 2020, it offers an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakhs per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization across both public and private empanelled hospitals in India.

Remarkably, Jammu and Kashmir is the only state or UT in India to implement such a comprehensive scheme, ensuring healthcare access for all residents, regardless of their socio-economic status. The UT boasts a total of 235 empanelled hospitals, both public and private, under the scheme. Additionally, national portability enables beneficiaries to receive treatment at nearly 28,000 empanelled hospitals across the country.