AC approves liberal provisions for sale of beer, other RTD beverages

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal for authorising departmental stores to sell beer and other Ready to Drink (RTD) beverages in urban areas.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor and Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council approved incorporation of liberal provisions in Jammu and Kashmir Liquor License and Sale Rules, 1984 and Excise Policy, 2023-24 for grant of License JKEL-2A for retail sale of Beer and Ready to Drink (RTD) beverages in Departmental Stores in urban areas of UT.

The Departmental Stores in a Commercial Complex, approved by the competent authority, fulfilling conditions like having total carpet area of minimum 1200 (One Thousand Two Hundred) Sq. Feet, annual turnover of minimum 5 Crores in Jammu and Srinagar Cities and 2 Crores for stores in other urban areas will be eligible under the scheme. Moreover, chain of Departmental Stores having annual turnover of more than Rs.10 Crores will be eligible to apply for separate licenses for each of its Store.