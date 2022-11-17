'Achieving $5 trillion economy target possible only by 2030'

New Delhi: Owing to volatile geopolitical situations arising due to the Ukraine crisis, rising inflation and after-effects of the coronavirus pandemic, achieving the target of making India a $5 trillion dollar economy by 2024-25 looks difficult and may only be possible by 2030 at the current GDP growth rate, top banking industry representatives have said.

Representatives of leading public sector banks are learnt to have indicated this to the high level Parliamentary standing committee on finance.

According to sources privy to developments, representatives of top public sector banks like State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Union Bank of India in a recent meeting with the Parliamentary panel, held on the subject of "Global and Indian Economy and Roadmap for $5 trillion Indian Economy" and performance review of the banking sector including Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) operations, are said to have indicated that at the current GDP rate of around 6.4 per cent, it would not be possible to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25.